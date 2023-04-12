The forklift that pinned a man on April 12 at the Suffolk Industrial Park (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is seriously hurt after being pinned under a forklift Wednesday morning in Suffolk.

Fire Chief Michael Barakey says it happened just after 9 a.m. at a storage warehouse in the Suffolk Industrial Park in the 300 block of Moore Avenue.

Barakey says advanced life-support was started by EMS crews as the forklift was stabilized, and the man was able to be removed. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk firefighters responded after a forklift pinned a man at the city’s industrial park on April 12, 2023 (Courtesy of Suffolk & Rescue)

The cause of the incident has not been released at this time, but Barakey says Suffolk PD detectives are investigating. Photos show the forklift on its side directly below a loading dock.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.