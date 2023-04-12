SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is seriously hurt after being pinned under a forklift Wednesday morning in Suffolk.
Fire Chief Michael Barakey says it happened just after 9 a.m. at a storage warehouse in the Suffolk Industrial Park in the 300 block of Moore Avenue.
Barakey says advanced life-support was started by EMS crews as the forklift was stabilized, and the man was able to be removed. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the incident has not been released at this time, but Barakey says Suffolk PD detectives are investigating. Photos show the forklift on its side directly below a loading dock.
