VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Road work is expected to begin at two locations at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on August 7.

The city says public works will close the intersection at Cypress Avenue and 15th Street starting that day for stormwater improvements in the North Lake Holly Watershed Improvements project. The roadway is scheduled to reopen on August 11.

There’s also lane shift scheduled for Baltic Avenue from Laskin Road to 30th Street starting on August 7 due to construction. The city says two-way traffic will be maintained in the area and work will only go from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 7-10 and August 14-17. The road will fully reopen each day by 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the city’s website.