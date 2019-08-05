Women who worked together in Virginia Beach killed in Dayton mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Anthem confirmed two of their employees with ties to Hampton Roads were killed in the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio over the weekend.

They were among nine people killed when the suspect, wearing a mask and body armor and using a .223 caliber rifle, opened fire early Sunday.

39-year-old Monica Brickhouse was a former Virginia Beach-based associate for Anthem, who recently transferred to Dayton to work for Anthem from home. Anthem sent out a memo to employees Monday confirming that she and another associate had been killed in the mass shooting.

Monica was married to Anthony Brickhouse. His uncle said she made Anthony a better man. “When I met Monica, I met her through my nephew and she changed his life and that caused me to love her in an instant,” Terry Brickhouse told WAVY.com.

They had a son together, 6-year-old Anthony Jr. and Monica was also the stepmother to two other children.

“I have never seen my sister more happy, my nephew so happy. The joy she brought to their family. And it hurts me that that joy has turned into sadness,” said Terry.

Monica Brickhouse. Photo provided by her family

Terry said Beatrice Curtis was friends with Monica and had traveled to Dayton to visit her. As confirmed by Anthem, the two worked together in Virginia Beach. They went out for a night on the town when tragedy struck. Both women were killed.

Damian Seaton worked with Monica at the Bank of America call center before it was closed down and relocated. He called her an excellent supervisor.

“She was a positive person. She had an easy going spirit, someone who is going to help you, advise you, in the right way,” said Seaton.

Anthem President and CEO Gail Boudreaux sent the memo identifying the two associates killed in Dayton. It reads in full: