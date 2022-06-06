CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – There are over 100,000 commercial pilots in the United States, but only 7% of them are women.

The “Women Can Fly” event June 11 at the Hampton Roads Executive Airport in Chesapeake aims to introduce women to the opportunities available in aviation, from becoming a pilot to maintaining aircraft on the ground. The event will feature static displays of aircraft, gliders, and helicopters. You’ll also have the opportunity to speak to other women pilots.

Complimentary flight opportunities will be available to all women and girls who sign up. You can sign up for a flight here.

If you can’t attend the event in early June, another event will be held in September at the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach.

Women Can Fly is a newly created volunteer organization whose mission is to promote women of all ages to fly.