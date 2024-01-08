UPDATE: Katarzyna Terrien was found safe near the Colonial Heritage community by James City County Police around 9:40 a.m., police say.

“The James City County Police extend their gratitude to the Hampton Police Division and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management for their assistance in the search and to the James City County community for their vigilance in locating Mrs. Terrien.”

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A 40-year-old woman with schizophrenia has been reported missing out of James City County.

“Due to medical concerns and the prevailing below-freezing temperatures, Katarzyna Terrien has been deemed missing and endangered. Anyone with information regarding Mrs. Terrien’s whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or dispatch at 757-566-0112 immediately,” police said.

Police say Katarzyna Terrien was reported missing by her husband at 2:15 a.m. Monday. She was last seen on home surveillance footage leaving her home in the 7500 block of Church Lane at 11:20 p.m. on foot.

Police say she is currently not taking medication for her condition, which in the past has led to similar instances of her leaving unexpectedly.

Terrien tends to be fearful of strangers and hide or run when approached, police say. She’s of Polish descent, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a black jacket, pajama pants and shoes when she left the home.

Police immediately searched the area of the Lake Toano subdivision with multiple units, including K-9s, after she was reported missing, but there was no trace of Terrien. Authorities have since deployed a drone to help with the search.

Check back for updates on this developing news.