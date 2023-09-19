PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A deadly crime that happened hundreds of miles away in Texas has left the local community in mourning.

Thirty-eight-year-old Precious Rucker was found murdered Sept. 7 at her home in Austin, Texas. Her 21-year-old brother, Wanya Kasean Smith, is the suspect. Both are from Portsmouth.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said Wanya Smith had been arrested and charged with murder in connection to Rucker’s death.

“We’re taking it hard,” Runel Smith said. “My little brothers are the ones who found her. They are really devastated.”

The woman loved ones called Pooka was brutally murdered inside her home, allegedly, at the hands of her 21-year-old brother Wanya Kasean Smith. Her other brothers in the Austin area didn’t know something was wrong until her employer called, looking for her.

“I’m texting her, like, ‘Hey, they are looking for you,'” Runel Smith said.

Another brother and police responded to her home and found a grisly scene.

“They said he beat her with a candle ’til it broke,” Runel Smith said.

Runel Smith now believes his younger brother, the suspect, responded to messages sent to his sister.

“It really wasn’t her,” Runel Smith said. “It was him. She had been dead since Wednesday. … He strangled her with an electric iron cord.”

Two days later, Wanya Smith was arrested for the death of his sister.

Family members say the suspect used her credit card in aborted plans to hide her remains.

“He purchased a saw tarp, tape, peroxide,” Runel Smith said. “I guess he was going to cut her body up.”

Pooka made the family proud.

She earned two master’s degrees from Virginia State University, traveled the world and was always willing to support loved ones, including those who lived in the 757.

A GoFundMe page has been established for the return of her remains to her hometown, and for other expenses.

“My sister needs to get home,” Runel Smith said. “She had already been dead, unfortunately (for) a week.”

He hopes the people of Hampton Roads will help.

“I appreciate it if they do because she was an angel,” Runel Smith said. “She didn’t deserve it. All she tried to do was help.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money for the return of Precious Rucker to Portsmouth. To contribute, go here.