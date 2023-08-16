FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are now offering a reward up to $5,000 as they continue to search for a murder suspect in the shooting death of a Franklin 10-year-old.

Tashawnda Nicole Drayton is still on the run, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday.

Authorities say she has ties all over Hampton Roads and is also a rapper by the name of 23 Brazy.

She’s 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 250 pounds, and has several tattoos: an “only loyalty” tattoo above her left eyebrow, “23 Brazy” in red letters on her forehead, and multiple other tattoos on her face, neck, arms and hands.

Tashawnda Nicole Drayton in 2023 (Courtesy of U.S. Marshals)

She’s wanted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling (two counts), use of a firearm in commission of a felony, threat to burn or damage a building, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharge of a firearm in a public place.

Franklin shooting victim La’Marj Deshawn Holden (Courtesy of his family)

The shooting last week on Artis Street left 10-year-old La’Marj Deshawn Holden dead and a 37-year-old man hurt.

Anyone with information that leads to Drayton’s arrest could get up to $5,000. Tips can also be submitted to the Franklin-Southampton Crime Solvers at (757) 516-7100 or through the USMS Tips app.