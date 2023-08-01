HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 23-year-old woman was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle Sunday night in Hampton.

Police say they were notified about the shooting just before 11:30 p.m. after the victim walked into the Sentara Careplex on Coliseum Drive for treatment of the single gunshot wound. Her injury wasn’t considered life-threatening.

The victim said she heard a gunshot and immediately jumped out of the vehicle after being shot. She then walked to the Careplex for treatment, police say.

There’s still no suspect information or a possible motive in the case at this time.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.