NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead Friday morning.

Police say they were notified of a shooting at 2:55 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Madison Avenue in downtown Newport News.

When units arrived on scene, they located a woman outside who was shot.

At 3:01 a.m., that woman was pronounced deceased.

There is no additional information to release at this time.