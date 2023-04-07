NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead Friday morning.
Police say they were notified of a shooting at 2:55 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Madison Avenue in downtown Newport News.
When units arrived on scene, they located a woman outside who was shot.
At 3:01 a.m., that woman was pronounced deceased.
There is no additional information to release at this time.
