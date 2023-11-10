SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was seriously hurt in a shooting early Friday morning on Church Street in Suffolk.

Police say officers responded around 1:45 a.m. to the 100 block of Church Street and found the victim, a Suffolk resident, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Her injury was considered serious, and she was taken to the hospital. She was listed in “stable” condition as of Friday morning, police said.

There’s no other information from police at this time, including a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the Crime Line.