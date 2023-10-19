JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has been sentenced to a year and a half in prison after pleading guilty in James City County to abuse and neglect of children and operating an unlicensed daycare.

Kimberly Henretty was sentenced on Wednesday to five years in prison with three years and six months suspended. She’ll also be required to have five years of supervised probation on release.

The charges came after a 4-month-old died in August 2022 at the unlicensed childcare center run by Henretty on Thomas Court, behind the Williamsburg Premium Outlets.

The infant’s cause of death was sudden unexplained infant death syndrome (SUIDS), the medical examiner determined.

Henretty pleaded guilty in the case this July.