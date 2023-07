VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police need help to find a woman reported missing on Sunday.

Police say Brandy Walling’s family last received text messages from her on Saturday and they’re concerned for her well being.

She’s 5 foot 3 inches tall and 170 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 757-385-4101 or 911.