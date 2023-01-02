NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police need help to find a 70-year-old woman reported missing in Newport News.

The Newport News Police Department says Christine Cunningham was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at 513 Rouvalis Circle.

Police didn’t share additional details about where she may be or if she’s in any danger, but say she’s about 5 feet 3 inches tall and about 108 pounds with a tattoo on her left pinky finger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency number at (757) 247 — 2500.