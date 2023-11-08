CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — After around 20 years since the tragic death of an infant, Melissa Chrisman has pled guilty to murder and child abuse.

The infant, “Baby Daniel,” had frozen to death and was found wrapped in blankets, with its umbilical cord still attached, by an 11-year-old boy on Jan. 17, 2003.

The case went cold for 17 years as detectives struggled to make an arrest in connection to the incident. That was until Chrisman was arrested and charged with murder and felony child abuse and neglect.

At the time of the incident, Chrisman was 24.

Chrisman has her pre-sentencing date on March 7.