Woman known as ‘Peaches’ in custody for attempted murder in Portsmouth

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Marshals have located a woman accused of trying to light a victim on fire.

Officials say thanks to a tip from a member of the public, Dominique Fowler aka “Peaches” is in custody after two years on the run.

On Saturday, the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force arrested Fowler without incident in Melrose Park, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

At the time of arrest, Fowler was found to be utilizing an identity card belonging to another person.

Fowler is accused of pouring gasoline on someone who was held at gunpoint, before trying to light the victim and their house on fire.

The accusations stem from an investigation into a house fire on Lenora Avenue in November 2017.

Fowler will be held in the custody of the Cook County Department of Corrections while awaiting return to Virginia.

