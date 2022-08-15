GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot and a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg overnight on Bufflehead Drive in Gloucester, the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies responded just after 2 a.m. to the 4300 block of Bufflehead, in the Rosewell area.

Few details have been released so far by law enforcement, as they pointed to the ongoing investigation.

The suspect hasn’t been identified and the sheriff’s office hasn’t released the woman’s name because her family hasn’t been notified yet.

