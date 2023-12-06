PAINTER, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after they were shot Monday afternoon in Painter on the Eastern Shore.

Sheriff Todd Wessells said in a press release on Wednesday that the shooting happened around 3:44 p.m. in the 31000 Block of Keller Pond Road, just off Route 13.

Deputies found both victims at that location with gunshot wounds, and 24-year-old Aaliyah Antonatte Shakuria Collick, from Painter, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male victim, a 23-year-old, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and was listed in “stable” condition as of Wednesday.

Deputies have not released suspect information or a potential motive at this time. They say Collick’s body was taken to the medical examiner in Norfolk.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666. Tips can also be submitted to accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.