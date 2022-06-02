PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in Portsmouth Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. near the 600 block of 7th Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman sustaining a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

The woman has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more regarding the shooting, including suspect information and the circumstances leading up to it.

No additional information has been released.