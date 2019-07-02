Police confirm woman who went missing after visiting Busch Gardens returned home

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they have confirmed a woman who went missing from Busch Gardens earlier this week had returned home.

James City County police alerted the public of 50-year-old Charlotte Pate’s disappearance Tuesday afternoon. A little over an hour after the initial alert, police said Pate had been found safe.

Police said in an update late Tuesday night reports that Pate had safely returned home in Portsmouth are unsubstantiated.

The department said Pate visited the park with a friend on Monday, and reportedly left the area that day around 2 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Police said there were several unconfirmed reports on Tuesday on Pate being sighted on the Interstate 64 ramp at Lee Hall and in Portsmouth.

The department said Wednesday morning Portsmouth police confirmed Pate returned home and is safe.