Woman, girl die in crash with tractor-trailer on I-95 in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and a girl died when their car was struck by a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning on I-95 in Sussex County.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. near mile marker 25. The preliminary investigation found a Mitsubishi Mirage experiencing mechanical problems stopped in the right travel lane with no hazard lights illuminated when it was struck in the rear by a Volvo tractor-trailer that was traveling in the right lane.

The tractor-trailer driver then lost control, slid onto the shoulder and overturned.

Police say the driver and the front seat passenger died on impact. The driver was 57-year-old Melanie Tapper, of Harleysville, Pennsylvania. Police didn’t released the name of the front seat passenger because she was a minor.

A back seat passenger was taken to the Medical College of Virginia and is expected to recover. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries.

Police are still investigating, but say everyone was wearing a seat belt at the time and alcohol was not a contributing factor.