Norfolk police investigate a homicide at the Tinee Giant on E. Brambleton Avenue on September 13, 2022 (WAVY/Chris Omahen)

Correction: In a later tweet, police clarified the victim was a man.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon on E. Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk.

Police tweeted at 12:37 p.m. and said they responded to the 900 block of Brambleton Avenue around noon. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been provided, including suspect information, but police pinned the location of the shooting at the Tinee Giant store at 900 E. Brambleton.

This is a breaking article. Check back for updates.