PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A jury found Ra’Mya Stewart guilty today, Nov. 9, for the murder of Johnnie Freeman last December, officials said.

The incident took place on Dec. 25, 2022, when police responded to a call and found 33-year-old Freeman with a fatal gunshot wound. Stewart turned herself in later that day to Chesapeake Police.

Stewart was found guilty of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting in the commission of a felony.

