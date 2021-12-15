Woman fatally hit by van while crossing road in James City County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A 49-year-old James City County woman died after being hit by a van Tuesday night in James City County.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Pocahontas Trial, not far from Humelsine Parkway.

James City County police say the victim, Tammy Sue Churchill, was wearing dark clothing while crossing the road to the bus stop when she was struck by a 2014 Honda Odyssey driven by a 37-year-old Chesapeake resident.

Churchill later died at the hospital.

The crash was still under investigation as of Wednesday but no charges were expected.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10