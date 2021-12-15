Woman fatally hit by van while crossing road in James City County

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A 49-year-old James City County woman died after being hit by a van Tuesday night in James City County.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Pocahontas Trial, not far from Humelsine Parkway.

James City County police say the victim, Tammy Sue Churchill, was wearing dark clothing while crossing the road to the bus stop when she was struck by a 2014 Honda Odyssey driven by a 37-year-old Chesapeake resident.

Churchill later died at the hospital.

The crash was still under investigation as of Wednesday but no charges were expected.