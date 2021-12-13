Woman dies in house fire on Lance Drive in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An overnight fire in Elizabeth City claimed the life of a woman.

It happened at a home on Lance Drive, off Peartree Road, in the southern end of the city.

The woman’s husband spoke briefly over the phone with 10 On Your Side. He said he was out of town last night and his wife was home alone. He spoke with his wife on the phone around 11:30 p.m., and a few hours later he was woken up by the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office with the devastating news.

The home is also a total loss. Most of the roof collapsed and the inside looks as though little to nothing is left.

The victim’s husband wanted to remind the community to check smoke detectors, make sure you know fire evacuation routes from your home, and know that this could happened to anyone at any time.

The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, the local fire marshal, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Fire Marshal were all on-site Monday investigating. The State Fire Marshal’s Office will be taking the lead on the investigation.

