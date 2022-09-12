VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old woman died after crashing off Indian River Road in southern Virginia Beach late Friday night.

Virginia Beach police say they were dispatched around 11:16 p.m. to the 3700 block of Indian River Road, just past River Oak Drive, and found Kathryn “Dawn” Hinnershitz’s SUV off the road.

She was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been shared, but police say the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to give them a call.