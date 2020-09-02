Woman dies in crash on I-95 in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina woman died Tuesday in a crash on Interstate 95 in Sussex County.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. near mile marker 27. A Nissan Altima heading south ran off the right side of the road, struck a fence and then ran off the left side of road. It then struck several trees and overturned, police say.

The driver, Nayeli G. Ventura Martinez, 19, of Elizabethtown, N.C., died at the scene.

Police say she was wearing a seat belt, and the crash is still under investigation.

