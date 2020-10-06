Woman dies in crash on I-64 in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old woman died Monday morning after crashing on Interstate 64 in James City County, state police say.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 9:30 at mile marker 228, per Sergeant Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police. The preliminary investigation showed the woman lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road and struck a tree. Police say the unidentified driver was not wearing her seat belt and was killed instantly on impact.

Police are still investigating the crash and had not notified the woman’s family members as of 12:30 p.m.

