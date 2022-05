PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is underway in Portsmouth after a woman was fatally shot Thursday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. near the 1600 block of Cavalier Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman with a fatal gunshot wound.

At this time, the victim’s identity has not been released.

10 On Your Side is working to learn the motives and circumstances behind the shooting.