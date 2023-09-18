ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A head-on crash on Sept. 9 in Isle of Wight County left a woman dead and two other people seriously hurt.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 10 and Gumwood Drive.

Police say a 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada entered the intersection when it was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Suburban.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, 81-year-old Robert Bryant of Smithfield, was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital. His passenger, 80-year-old Betty Bryant, died from her injuries at the hospital.

The driver of the Suburban, 33-year-old Catrelle Auvil of Carrollton, was also taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police say Auvil wasn’t wearing her seat belt at the time. Both Robert and Betty Bryant were wearing seat belts.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.