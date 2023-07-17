PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A woman has died following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Monday afternoon on George Washington Highway in Portsmouth, police said.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of George Washington Highway for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash and when they arrived, they found 71-year-old Linda Hagins with life-threatening injuries. Police said she was taken to a hospital for treatment but died as a result of her injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Portsmouth Police’s Strategic Traffic Unit at 757-393-8013 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.