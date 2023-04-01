ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A woman is dead after being hit by a car and ran over by another, according to Virginia State Police.

On March 31, around 7:56 p.m. state police were called to the intersection of Route 13 and Route 175 in Accomack County.

An investigation revealed that a 2001 Chevy Impala was traveling southbound on Route 13 and was coming up on the intersection, when a pedestrian, illegally crossed traffic lanes.

The driver, Warner Ross, 74, had the green light when he began to cross the intersection, attempting to avoid the pedestrian.

Ross failed to avoid the pedestrian and struck Latasha Blake, 38, knocking her down.

An unknown vehicle, described as a black Jeep with a New York registration, was behind Ross then struck and ran over Blake.

Blake suffered injuries from the initial hit by Ross but suffered fatal wounds when the unknown vehicle ran her over.

The unknown car failed to stop and continued to travel southbound on Route 13.

Virginia State Police is investigating this incident.