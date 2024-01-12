NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The second individual responsible for a two-person armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in Norfolk was sentenced to five years in prison on Jan. 12.
Laquisha Shante Nock pleaded guilty to armed robbery, and received a five year sentence after she and Quentin Lamont James robbed a 7-Eleven at 123 Maple Street. Nock was armed with garden shears while James had a gun.
They forced the clerk to open the register, and stole $75 before fleeing on foot. James pleaded guilty on Oct. 17 in his case and is also set to serve five years.
