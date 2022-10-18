CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say they need help to find a 24-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter.

Nikeria Miller-Joyner and her daughter Kalia Smith, who live in Virginia Beach, last spoke to relatives on the phone on Monday around 3:30 p.m. Miller-Joyner said she was in the Kempsville Road area of Chesapeake at the time.

Miller-Joyner is 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 180 pounds, with long, twisted braids that go below her waist. Her daughter Kalia is about 2 feet 5 inches tall and 37 pounds with shoulder length braids with pink beads.

Miller-Joyner usually drives a white 2020 Nissan Maxima with Georgia license plates XKW-781.

WAVY has reached out to police to learn more and see if they believe Miller-Joyner and her daughter may be in danger. Anyone who’s seen them is asked to call Chesapeake police.