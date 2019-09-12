Woman admits to killing her wife outside local Walmart

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A woman pleaded guilty Thursday to shooting and killing her wife outside a local Walmart.

Cindy Bryant admitted to all the charges against her during an arraignment, including first degree murder and abduction.

In February 2018, deputies arrested her for killing Jean Bryant at the Tabb Walmart.

According to a warrant, Cindy Bryant admitted to going to the Walmart, buying ammo and going to a nearby McDonald’s to load her handgun.

Bryant is scheduled to be sentenced November 14.