Woman accused of domestic assault, child neglect in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A woman was arrested in James City County on Saturday afternoon after allegedly assaulting a man with her shoes and hitting his car after an argument.

On August 10, James City County officials responded to a vehicle hit and run incident in the 1700 block of Skiffes Creek Circle at around 4:15 p.m.

The victim told the authorities that Xazonta Frances Bartlett came to his home where they had an argument resulting in Bartlett hitting him with her shoes. Reports show the man had small scratch marks on his upper body.

During the argument, Bartlett allegedly struck the victim’s vehicle with hers while an 8-year-old child was inside her car. After hitting the victim’s vehicle, Bartlett left the area.

Officials say that they were able to catch up and arrest Bartlett a short time later. She accused of domestic assault and battery, hit and run, reckless driving, and felony child neglect.