2 in Chesapeake among prize winners in Monday’s drawing

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – With no one matching all six numbers, Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.2 billion.

Still, more than 146,000 tickets that were sold in Virginia were prize winners, including one ticket with a $150,000 winner at the 7-Eleven at 120 N. George Washington Hwy. in Chesapeake, and a $50,000 winner sold at another 7-Eleven at 1108 Volvo Pkwy. in Chesapeake.

Monday’s winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and red Powerball 13. Despite no jackpot winners, more than 5.4 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $59.5 million, including 10, $1 million winners who matched the five white-ball numbers. Three tickets who opted for the Power Play option won $2 million.

The last Powerball jackpot winner came Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. Since then, 38 consecutive drawings have taken place without a grand prize winner.

Virginia Lottery officials expect to sell about $6.3 million worth of Powerball tickets in the state, and at its peak, it expects Powerball tickets to be sold at a rate of 6,380 tickets per minute. Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Another ticket sold in Forest was also a $50,000 winner.

If someone wins Wednesday’s estimated Powerball jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history, according to Powerball officials, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Profits from every Powerball ticket bought in Virginia, like tickets from all other Virginia Lottery games, are designated for K-12 public education in the state. Tickets can be purchased at any of more than 5,300 Virginia Lottery retailers statewide or online at valottery.com. You can also play Powerball using the Virginia Lottery app.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, with prizes range from $2 up to the jackpot.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25. You must be at least 18 years old to play Virginia Lottery games.