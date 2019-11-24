Wish granted for a local boy fighting cancer

NORFOLK, Va. – A local 12-year-old battling cancer found out his dream was coming true thanks to the over 6,000 participants in the 2019 Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon this Weekend.

Koby is battling bone cancer, and when he met with the We Promise Foundation and The Chartway Charity, he told them he had a dream to visit the Hot Wheels factory in California.

During the marathon’s post-race party, Koby was called to the stage where he learned that he is not only visiting the factory, he will also have the opportunity to design his very own Hot Wheels vehicle.

Organizers say the entire weekend was a dream come true for everyone involved.

There were over 6,000 runners and walkers crossing the finish line of the half marathon, 10K, 5K and Kids Mile.

“The inaugural Chartway Norfolk Harbor 10K was a blast! The fun, flat, and fast course helped me beat my decade old PR. I had no idea I had that in me today, and I can’t wait to run it again next year.” Karen Lindauer, Participant of the Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon

Participants were able to accomplish dreams of their very own.