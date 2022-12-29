Aerial view of shutdown I-95 taken between 9 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Screengrab from video)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Do you have the necessary tools to stay safe this winter?

Officials from AAA are reminding drivers of the importance of winter driving kits. They say assembling a winter driving kit for your car and knowing how to drive in snowy and icy conditions can make all the difference in getting to your destination safely.

“Winter driving kits can be a life saver in situations where you are stuck on the road for long periods of time” said Holly Dalby, AAA Tidewater director of public affairs.

AAA Tidewater advises motorists to pack these items in your winter driving kits:

Mobile phone and car charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Jumper cables or jump pack

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench, duct tape, plastic zip ties)

Tarp, raincoat and gloves to help stay clean/dry working at the roadside

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Warning devices (flares, reflective triangles or LED beacons)

First-aid kit

Drinking water

Snacks/food for your passengers and any pets

Ice scraper

Snow brush

Winter windshield washer solvent

Traction aids (sand, salt, non-clumping cat litter or traction mats)

Shovel

Warm gloves, clothes, hats and blankets for all passengers in your car

The latest comes as the anniversary of the massive back up on Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg that left hundreds of cars stranded for more than 24 hours nears.

In early January, a snowstorm left many motorists, including Sen. Tim Kaine, in the cold, with kids and pets in the car and freezing temperatures outside.