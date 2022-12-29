VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Do you have the necessary tools to stay safe this winter?
Officials from AAA are reminding drivers of the importance of winter driving kits. They say assembling a winter driving kit for your car and knowing how to drive in snowy and icy conditions can make all the difference in getting to your destination safely.
“Winter driving kits can be a life saver in situations where you are stuck on the road for long periods of time” said Holly Dalby, AAA Tidewater director of public affairs.
AAA Tidewater advises motorists to pack these items in your winter driving kits:
- Mobile phone and car charger
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- Jumper cables or jump pack
- Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench, duct tape, plastic zip ties)
- Tarp, raincoat and gloves to help stay clean/dry working at the roadside
- Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
- Warning devices (flares, reflective triangles or LED beacons)
- First-aid kit
- Drinking water
- Snacks/food for your passengers and any pets
- Ice scraper
- Snow brush
- Winter windshield washer solvent
- Traction aids (sand, salt, non-clumping cat litter or traction mats)
- Shovel
- Warm gloves, clothes, hats and blankets for all passengers in your car
The latest comes as the anniversary of the massive back up on Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg that left hundreds of cars stranded for more than 24 hours nears.
In early January, a snowstorm left many motorists, including Sen. Tim Kaine, in the cold, with kids and pets in the car and freezing temperatures outside.
