NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears has three stops planned in Hampton Roads on Monday, Oct. 10.

According to her public schedule, all of the local events are in Norfolk.

The day begins at 1 p.m. with a tour of the Port of Virginia. Then, it’s on to Norfolk State University, where she will make remarks at the School of Business. A news release from NSU says Sears will speak with business students and other student leaders, followed by a photo session.

From there, Sears will participate in a Maritime Workforce Roundtable Discussion. Her public agenda does not state where this is taking place.

Later this week, Earle-Sears will be in Smithfield for the 2022 Governor’s Summit on Rural Prosperity. She is the keynote speaker opening the 2-day event, which is taking place Oct. 12-13 at the Smithfield Center.

Earle-Sears is the first black woman elected to statewide office in Virginia.