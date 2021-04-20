Windsor Town Council to get update on controversial traffic stop Tuesday

WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — Windsor’s town council is set to hold a workshop Tuesday night, where town leaders are set to get an update on the controversial traffic stop of an Army officer that made national headlines.

Town leaders will discuss policing in the community every week, per Mayor Glyn Willis. He also said the police department will be undergoing more training.

In the viral video, two Windsor police officers draw guns, pepper spray and force Army Lt. Caron Nazario to the ground during a traffic stop in December.

The officer seen pepper spraying Nazario was fired earlier this month after the video surfaced in an article broken by the Virginian-Pilot. Windsor Police Chief Rodney Riddle admitted the officers missed opportunities to deescalate the situation, but said an apology wasn’t warranted for Nazario.

The chief is calling on the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, a non-profit organization, for help to retrain the 7-man police department.

Dana Schrad, the executive director, says the organization will go over ways to deescalate and improve communication skills.

She recommends three training sessions, including implicit (or unconscious) bias.

