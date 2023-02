WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY)- The Windsor Police Department is mourning after the passing of one of their K9s.

According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department, Windsor PD is mourning the loss of K9 Odin who suffered from a medical emergency and passed away unexpectedly.

Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Police Department

Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Police Department

Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Police Department

Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Police Department

Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Police Department

Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Police Department

Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Police Department

The Suffolk Police Department continued by sending condolences to the Windsor Police K9 Unit and K9 Odin’s partner, Griffin.