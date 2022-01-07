Youngkin to speak at W&M’s Charter Day ceremony

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is set to speak at William & Mary’s 2022 Charter Day ceremony in February.

“We look forward to a lively Charter Day in this, our 329th spring. We will celebrate our community and set a course for W&M’s future through Vision 2026,” said W&M President Katherine A. Rowe. “We welcome Governor-elect Youngkin to that celebration while he plans for the future of the commonwealth.”

The event is an annual tradition that celebrates the university’s founding in 1693 by royal charter. In addition to speaking, Youngkin is also expected to receive an honorary degree.

U.S. Rep. Robert “Bobby” Scott and Howard Busbee ’65, J.D. ’67, M.L.T. ’68 will also be recognized with honorary degrees.

“We are also pleased to honor Congressman Scott for his extraordinary career of public service and Howard Busbee – who has served in nearly every volunteer leadership role at William & Mary – for his commitment to his alma mater and our students.”

Scott has been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 1993. Prior to that, he served as a member of Virginia’s General Assembly for five years.

He attended Harvard College and Boston College Law School and began his legal career in Newport News where he practiced law from 1973 to 1991.

Scott is currently chairman of the Committee on Education and Labor and a member of the Committee on the Budget.

Busbee, meanwhile, is a former faculty member and dean at the Mason School of Business. He spent 33 years as a tax partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers, before turning to higher education for his second career.

He received his undergraduate degree in accounting from W&M as well as J.D. and Master of Law and Taxation degrees. In 2001, he joined W&M’s Mason School of Business as assistant dean of the Master of Accounting and Undergraduate Business programs. He became a full-time instructor in 2005.

The 2022 event will be held at 4 p.m. on February 11 in Kaplan Arena.