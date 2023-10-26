WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of an SUV struck and seriously injured a 21-year-old woman Thursday morning on Richmond Road in Williamsburg, police say.

The young woman is a student at the College of William & Mary, an official confirmed in a statement. The driver who hit the student was identified as 53-year-old Clifford Bridges Fleet III of Richmond. Fleet is the President and CEO of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.

The foundation released the following statement:

“Our prayers and concerns are for the health and safety of the individual involved in a car accident with President Fleet on Richmond Road earlier this morning. Our thoughts are also with their family at this very difficult time. President Fleet and the Foundation are cooperating fully with law enforcement conducting the investigation and defer further comment on the situation to the Virginia State Police.”

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. near Armistead Avenue. The driver of a black Audi SUV was heading east on Richmond Road when he struck the woman, according to police.

The victim was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The City of Williamsburg’s medical director, Dr. Bryant Gray, provided care on the scene and during transport, according to a release.

Around 8:45 a.m. Virginia State Police was requested to investigate the crash, officials said.

William & Mary released the following statement in response to the incident:

“Earlier this morning one of our students was involved in a pedestrian-vehicle accident on Richmond Road in the area of Sorority Court and was seriously injured. Our thoughts are with this student and her family and friends. Williamsburg and State Police are investigating and released this information. The portion of Richmond Road between Boundary Street and Blow Hall will be blocked this morning while an investigation of the accident is completed. Out of respect for the student’s privacy and in accordance with university practice, that is all we can say at this time. We will share updates when they’re available. I am grateful for first responders on the scene — and for this caring W&M community.”

Virginia State Police and the Williamsburg Police Department are investigating the crash and no charges have been announced at this time.