You can virtually ride Busch Gardens’ new record-breaking Pantheon coaster ahead of March opening

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens’ newest roller coaster doesn’t open to the public until March, but the park has released a special first-person video of what it’ll be like riding Pantheon.

It’ll be the world’s fastest multi-launch coaster, with a top speed of 73 miles per hour. It features four inversions (where riders go upside down), five air-time hills (in which riders experience weightlessness) and a 95-degree drop with a peak height of 180 feet.

Pantheon will be the third coaster in the Italy section of the park, joining Tempesto (opened in 2015) and the now two-decade old favorite Apollo’s Chariot (opened in 1999).

Pantheon’s top speed of 73 mph matches Apollo’s Chariot. Griffon will continue to be the park’s fastest at 75 mph.

You can ride along virtually here (it might make you a little queasy).