You can now see two new Cleveland Bay foals at Colonial Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Colonial Williamsburg has two new Cleveland Bay foals you can see starting Monday.

Williamsburg Starlight, a filly, and Williamsburg Windmill Point were born in late April.

“Star” and “Windy” are part of the Colonial Williamsburg Rare Breeds family, which until 2019 hadn’t welcome a foal in nearly 16 years. Several have been born since, and even more foals are expected this spring and summer.

You can see Star and Windy at the Palace pasture in the historic area of Colonial Williamsburg. For more about the rare breeds program, click here.