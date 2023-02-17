WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail announced that their work force crews have recovered two handguns in the last two weeks.

According to a press release, VPRJ’s inmate work force team, under the supervision of VPRJ Officers, identified and reported handguns that they found off of roadways.

One of the was found on Feb. 4 and was later confirmed to be a 9mm gun. The second gun was found on Feb 15. and was later found to be an air pistol that looked like a gun.

Officials from VPRJ said inmates apart of the work force team ceased work on both occasions and the supervising officer secured the area.

VPRJ partners with four jurisdictions to create a work force that is made up of minimum security inmates. These inmates take part in outdoor projects such as lawn mowing on public stretched of medians and roadways, liter removal, and more.