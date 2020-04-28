Wondering if you had COVID-19? Williamsburg Drug Co. now offering antibody testing to determine immunity

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg Drug Company is now offering COVID-19 antibody tests to help assess a person’s immunity against the virus.
Set up by the California-based biotechnology company Vibrant America, the antibody test specifically looks for IgM, IgA, IgG antibodies against spike proteins and 4 viral antigens of COVID-19 to help those who are seeking how immune they are against COVID-19.
It is NOT a test for those who are currently ill, but rather a test to determine if you were exposed to COVID-19.
Residents who are currently ill are advised to allow 14 days after symptoms have resolved before making an appointment.
The catch? Well, the antibody test costs $200 and is not covered by insurance. Williamsburg Drug Company officials say the cost was set up by Vibrant America and has no hidden fees.
If you think you had COVID-19 or are interested in immunity against it, you can call WDCo at (757) 229-3560 to set up a blood draw appointment. Results are made available after 48-72 hours.
