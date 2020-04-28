Wondering if you had COVID-19? Williamsburg Drug Co. now offering antibody testing to determine exposure

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg Drug Company is now offering COVID-19 antibody tests to help assess a person’s exposure to the virus.
Set up by the California-based biotechnology company Vibrant America, the antibody test looks for specific antibodies and 4 viral antigens of COVID-19.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, “Antibody blood tests, also called serologic tests, check your blood for antibodies that would show if you have had a previous infection.”
It is NOT a test for those who are currently ill, but rather a test to determine if you were exposed to COVID-19 at some point.
Residents who are currently ill are advised to allow 14 days after symptoms have resolved before making an appointment.
The catch? Well, the antibody test costs $200 and is not covered by insurance. Williamsburg Drug Company officials say the cost was set up by Vibrant America and has no hidden fees.
If you think you had COVID-19 or are interested in immunity against it, you can call WDCo at (757) 229-3560 to set up a blood draw appointment. Results are made available after 48-72 hours.
Latest Posts
- 3 Italian mastiffs rescued after weeks of wandering forest in California, police say
- DeSantis visits DC to update Trump on Florida’s coronavirus response
- Pence comes under fire for going maskless at Mayo Clinic
- Sen. Warner: COVID-19 testing and PPE shortages must be addressed before Virginia will reopen
- Orioles 1B, former Tide, Trey Mancini expects to miss season to treat cancer