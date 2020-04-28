Wondering if you had COVID-19? Williamsburg Drug Co. now offering antibody testing to determine exposure

An employee holds up an antibody test cartridge of the ichroma COVID-19 Ab testing kit used in diagnosing the coronavirus for a photograph on a production line of the Boditech Med Inc. in Chuncheon, South Korea, Friday, April 17, 2020. Boditech Med recently started exporting its antibody-based virus test kits to various countries. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg Drug Company is now offering COVID-19 antibody tests to help assess a person’s exposure to the virus.

Set up by the California-based biotechnology company Vibrant America, the antibody test looks for specific antibodies and 4 viral antigens of COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, “Antibody blood tests, also called serologic tests, check your blood for antibodies that would show if you have had a previous infection.”

It is NOT a test for those who are currently ill, but rather a test to determine if you were exposed to COVID-19 at some point.

Residents who are currently ill are advised to allow 14 days after symptoms have resolved before making an appointment.

The catch? Well, the antibody test costs $200 and is not covered by insurance. Williamsburg Drug Company officials say the cost was set up by Vibrant America and has no hidden fees.

If you think you had COVID-19 or are interested in immunity against it, you can call WDCo at (757) 229-3560 to set up a blood draw appointment. Results are made available after 48-72 hours.

