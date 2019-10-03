Woman wanted for embezzling money from Williamsburg business

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are looking for a woman who is accused of embezzling money from a business in Williamsburg.

Williamsburg police posted to Facebook Thursday that Shanelle West, of Newport News, is wanted on felony charges of embezzlement.

Police said more than $1,000 was embezzled from a business in the 1600 block of Richmond Road between June 5 and Aug. 1. Police did not name the business.

If you see West or have information of her whereabouts, police urge you to contact Investigator Willetts at 757-220-2331 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.