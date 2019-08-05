Woman suspected of assaulting clerk at 7-Eleven in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in York County say a woman assaulted a 7-Eleven store clerk and left behind a Slurpee.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post the alleged incident happened at the 430 Bypass Road location on July 30.

The woman seen in images captured on surveillance cameras allegedly assaulted one of the store’s clerks and then fled in a grey truck of an unknown model. She reportedly left the Slurpee she is seen holding in the photos.

Anyone who may recognize this person is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 757-890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.