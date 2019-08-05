Woman suspected of assaulting clerk at 7-Eleven in Williamsburg

Williamsburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image provided by the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in York County say a woman assaulted a 7-Eleven store clerk and left behind a Slurpee.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post the alleged incident happened at the 430 Bypass Road location on July 30.

The woman seen in images captured on surveillance cameras allegedly assaulted one of the store’s clerks and then fled in a grey truck of an unknown model. She reportedly left the Slurpee she is seen holding in the photos.

Anyone who may recognize this person is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 757-890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories